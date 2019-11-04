An afternoon kite surf went slightly awol for a person after they found themselves stranded on Mokoia Island for several hours.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to Ramada Resort in Mourea about 10.30pm yesterday after reports that a kite surfer had last been seen on the premise that afternoon.

She said fire crews and police attended and began a water rescue and search operation.

It was unclear as to whether the person was in trouble or had left the water and not alerted anybody, she said.

The kite surfer was found safe and well on Mokoia Island shortly after midnight.