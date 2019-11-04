A car has crashed into a pole in central Rotorua, sending nearby office workers into a frenzy in buildings nearby.

The driver, the only person in the car, brought it to a destructive halt when it hit a pole next to Peterpan's Adventure Travel.

Police were called to the scene on the corner of Fenton St and Hinemoa St at 4.15pm.

Crash on Hinemoa St and Fenton St corner. Photo / Samantha Olley

St John were also called but nobody was injured, a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

Peterpan's employee Maelle Varenne said staff were unaware of the car until they heard "the big noise".

"At first we didn't really know what was happening. It happened so suddenly."

Varenne said it wasn't until after the crash she realised "if the metal pole wasn't there the car could have continued inside, oh my gosh."

"We have someone working at a desk in that very corner."

Staff from other offices and businesses were seen on the street, taking a closer look at the crash scene and the clean up.

The intersecting streets are not closed and a tow truck has been called.