A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a commercial premise in Ngongotahā.

The alleged incident happened at a Ngongotahā Rd premise about 9.45pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

READ MORE:
Aggravated robbery at dairy in Rotorua
Man charged following aggravated robbery in Rotorua
Robbery: Money stolen in Westend Shops robbery, Rotorua
Serious crash in
Rotorua after police chase and robbery

She said it appeared the man was not armed, but allegedly demanded cash.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with demand to steal.

He was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.

Related articles: