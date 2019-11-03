A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a commercial premise in Ngongotahā.
The alleged incident happened at a Ngongotahā Rd premise about 9.45pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.
She said it appeared the man was not armed, but allegedly demanded cash.
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with demand to steal.
He was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.