A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a commercial premise in Ngongotahā.

The alleged incident happened at a Ngongotahā Rd premise about 9.45pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

She said it appeared the man was not armed, but allegedly demanded cash.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with demand to steal.

He was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.