Three people have minor injuries after a two-car crash near Rotorua this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the crash on State Highway 5 in Ngongotahā about 2.30pm.

Three people received minor injuries in the crash, a police media spokeswoman said.

She said those people had been checked out by St John Ambulance at the scene.

Cars were being diverted down Western Rd as a result of the crash, the spokeswoman said.