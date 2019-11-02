A man with a weapon made away with cash in an aggravated robbery at a dairy in Rotorua last night.

The man entered the store on Te Ngae Rd about 7.50pm and threatened the shopkeeper, a police media spokeswoman said.

She said the man was armed, but it was not yet clear what kind of weapon he had.

It was not a firearm, the spokeswoman said.

The offender made away with cash and was not found by police, who attended the incident and conducted an area search.

Inquiries are ongoing.

