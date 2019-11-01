Two people have been injured after a crash near Taupō this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at the intersection of Whangamata and Poihipi Rds about 1.05pm.

A car has gone off the road into a ditch, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had moderate injuries and one had minor injuries.

There are no blockages.