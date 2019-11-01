A spooky pirate, a frightening witch and even a lifesize Chucky doll were some of the creative ideas local kid's pulled off at this year's The Hit's Trunk or Treat event.

More than 200 kids showed up for the event at the Rydges Hotel carpark on Thursday night where they could trick or treat around creatively decorated car boots.

The idea of treat or trunk was that people loaded up with tasty treats and decorated their car as spooky as they could for the children to come round to marvel and collect safely.

17 cars got involved in the festivities, going all out to make sure their car boot was the scariest there could be.

Advertisement

More than 200 kids showed up for the event. Photo / Supplied

Many of the cars were bombarded by little spookers and ran out of lollies.

There were prizes from Diversion Maze Park and Reading Cinemas for the best-dress child and trunk.

Rakei Curtis, 9, took out the best-dressed prizes coming as a life-size Chucky doll, with a custom made box and everything.

Paul Hickey with best-dressed winner Rakei Curtis, 9. Photo / Supplied

Best trunk was awarded to a group of creative young locals Tyler Graham, 8, Mackenzie Clark, 14 Nathan Graham, 11.

The Hit's Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey said they were "really stoked with how it went" and there was a "really neat vibe" with both parents and kids enjoying it.

Best dressed trunk winners Tyler Graham, 8 (left), Mackenzie Clark, 14, Nathan Graham, 11 with Paul Hickey. Photo / Supplied

"Parents appreciated the safe environment that was provided for their children to do their trick or treating."

A special mention went out to the people who decorated their cars as it made the event what it was, he said. As well as the key sponsors Rydges Rotorua, Reduced To Clear, Reading Cinemas and Diversion Maze Park.

One of the scary trunks. Photo / Supplied

"Many of the children got right into the theme as well, saying "trunk or treat" instead of "trick or treat!", Hickey said.

Advertisement