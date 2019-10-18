The Hits presenter Paul Hickey (right) and Bryce Morris from The Hits street team. Photo / Stephen Parker

The Hits presenter Paul Hickey (right) and Bryce Morris from The Hits street team. Photo / Stephen Parker

Parents worried about children's safety while trick or treating won't have anything to worry about at The Hits' Trunk or Treat event.

This year The Hits Rotorua is running a Halloween event where children can do all their trick or treating in one spot.

People are invited to head to the Rydges Hotel carpark on Fenton St in cars decorated to the spooky theme and give out lollies to trick or treaters from their cars.

It's all about creating a safe and controlled environment for young ones dressed up for Halloween, The Hits presenter Paul Hickey said.

"It's something we've been thinking about for the last couple of years. More and more people are getting into trick or treating but you talk to a lot of parents who are dubious about sending their dressed-up kids out to wander the streets," he said.

"We've organised an area kids can do trick or treating in a safe, enclosed environment."

Hickey said people were being asked to decorate their car boots, park up in the carpark and be there for other kids to come around.

"They go from car to car rather than door to door.

"We need the public to come along with cars and come with plenty of candy to hand out."

People are asked to register their trunks beforehand and bring plenty of lollies to hand out. There will also be spot prizes.

Hickey said the event was aimed primarily at primary and intermediate pupils or younger and kids were welcome to attend dressed up without contributing to the cars with candy.

"But we need cars to make it work."

The details

What: The Hits Trunk or Treat

Where: The Rydges Hotel Carpark on Fenton St

When: October 31, 6.30pm to 7.30pm

How: Register at thehits.co.nz/rotorua.