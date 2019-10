The Armed Offenders Squad have been called to reports of a person with a firearm in Murupara.

A police spokeswoman said police got the call-out about 11.25am on Matai Rd.

Officers and the Armed Offenders Squad were responding, but there were no indications of anyone being caught yet, she said.

She said there was no information about cordons at this stage, but it was likely some would be put in place.