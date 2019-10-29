Well-known and well-loved Rotorua lawyer Harry Edward has been remembered with affection from some of those who knew him best.

Among those mourning the loss of the respected legal eagle was Judge Phillip Cooper, who encountered Harry Edward in his defence counsel capacity virtually every day for nearly 25 years.

"Harry was a larger than life character who has left an indelible mark on the legal landscape of Rotorua," Judge Cooper said.

"He was the sort of lawyer that every court needs. If he saw an unrepresented defendant struggling with the court process he would lend them a hand without hesitation (often without any prospect of payment). He was held in great affection by his many clients."

Judge Cooper said often when a client was asked if he had a lawyer, the response was not "Mr Edward" but simply, "Harry."

"He advocated for his clients with keen sense of what was just and fair. He had an irrepressible wit which often helped lighten the court day (or deflect a judge's ire!)."

Rotorua Boys' High School principal Chris Grinter said Harry Edward's death had been deeply felt among the school and wider community.

Harry Edward was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame alongside his brothers, Ian and Stuart.

"Harry will be remembered for his humour and quick intellect. He understood young men, loved sport, enjoyed the successes of his school and family and was always willing to acknowledge and applaud high achievement," Grinter said.

"Harry was a family man first and foremost and he will leave a void in the lives of Sue, Christopher, Jeremy and Julia and the wider family and our thoughts and best wishes go to them all.

"He is a sad loss for all and his passing both a shock and a reminder that our lives must be enjoyed and celebrated."

The service to commemorate Harry Edward's life is to be held at Rotorua Boys' High School at 2pm on Saturday.