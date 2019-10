A person has been moderately injured after a two-car crash on State Highway 5 near Ngongotahā.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened 500m from the Ngongotahā roundabout between Paradise Valley and Ngongotahā Rds about 8.50am.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.

The road was not blocked and a tow truck was being arranged.