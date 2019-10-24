Three Rotorua businesses have come out on top at this year's New Zealand Tourism Awards.

Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights, MDA Experiences, and Murupara's Stray & Kohutapu Lodge won in their respective categories during the gala dinner in Christchurch last night.

The New Zealand Tourism Awards 2019 are run by Tourism Industry Aotearoa and were updated to align with the New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment.

It recognised being environmentally sustainable and financially successful tourism

businesses that embrace kaitiakitanga.

All entries were whittled down to 37 finalists from around New Zealand.

Three new awards were for Community Engagement, Employer of Choice, and Economic Success.

Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights won the Tourism Sustainability Business Excellence Award for businesses with less than $6m annual turnover.

MDA Experiences won the He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award.

Murupara's Stray & Kohutapu Lodge won the Community Engagement Award.

Sudima Hotels, which has a branch here won the Supreme Tourism Award as well as the Employer of Choice and Environmental Award at the gala dinner in Christchurch.

2019 New Zealand Tourism Awards winners

Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award

Enviro-Mark Solutions Environmental Award

• Sudima Hotels

Horwath HTL Sir Jack Newman Outstanding Industry Leader Award

• Glenys Coughlan

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award

• Fergus Brown, Holiday Parks New Zealand

PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader Award

• Trent Yeo, Ziptrek Ecotours, Queenstown

Auckland Airport Tourism Sustainability Business Excellence Award – more than

$6m annual turnover

• Air New Zealand

Tourism Ticker Tourism Sustainability Business Excellence Award – less than $6m annual turnover

• Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights, Rotorua

Community Engagement Award

• Stray & Kohutapu Lodge, Murupara

Department of Conservation - Conservation Award

• Black Cat Cruises, Akaroa

Westpac Economic Success Award

• Skyline Queenstown

Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment Industry Connections Award

• Development West Coast – Tourism

The Great Journeys of New Zealand Industry Enabler Award

• Department of Conservation – 2018-19 'Kiwi Way' summer visitor campaign

He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award

• MDA Experiences, Rotorua

Angus & Associates Visitor Experience Award

• Owen River Lodge, Murchison

NZME People's Choice Award

• Forgotten World Adventures, Taumarunui