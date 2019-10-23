The next stage of the Rotorua Museum Project is drawing near with the tender process beginning today.

Rotorua Lakes Council manager of arts and culture Stewart Brown said five contractors had been selected and the project was out for tender.

He said the tender process would close mid-November and from there a recommendation would be made to council before the final selection of the preferred contractor.

The chosen will likely set up on-site at the museum pre-Christmas, with the construction phase set to start post-Christmas, he said.

The category one heritage building was closed in 2016 following a seismic assessment made after the Kaikoura earthquake.

The Rotorua Lakes Council then began developing plans and raising money for a $55 million project to bring the building up to the required standard and complete the first stage of an international scale exhibition and conference centre.

Earlier this year, the Government pledged $20 million to the project.