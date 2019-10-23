Forty-six of Rotorua's most talented teens have been recognised at the 2019 Rotorua Young Achievers presentation.

The function took place at the Energy Events Centre last night, acknowledging students for excelling in a broad range of talents including kapa haka and conservation.

The Achiever's programme was established by Rotorua photographer, the late Owen Howard, 29 years ago and was now run by a group of Rotorua organisations.

Around 1500 Rotorua students have been recognised over the years, with the distinctive action photography displayed at the local Pak'n'Save a yearly staple.

Western Heights High School head boy Tyler Barrett sang at the event. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Trust manager Tony Gill said the trust's involvement with the Young Achievers was one of their highlights of the year.

"The reaction we get on social media from the Young Achiever photos and profiles shows just how proud our community is of these students."

Gill said the trust particularly enjoyed hearing of the achievements of past students.

"This year we're lucky to have Fisher Wang, one of last year's Young Achievers, join us as a new councillor. He's a fantastic example for these students of just what can be achieved."

Rotorua Boys' High School principal Chris Grinter (centre) with a group of his school's young achievers. Photo / Supplied

Mayor Steve Chadwick said it was an outstanding group of local students and she was

particularly in awe of how representative they were of our modern Rotorua that was proudly bicultural but increasingly multicultural.

The Young Achievers portraits were on display at Pak' n Save through until November 24, and then at Rotorua Library – Te Aka Mauri from November 26 to December 7.

Work was underway preparing for the 30th anniversary, with past Young Achievers encouraged to update their details with the Trust ahead of the celebration.