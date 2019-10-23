It's officially the first day on the job for the new-look Rotorua Lakes Council.
The four newly-elected council members, Mercia Yates, Fisher Wang, Reynold Macpherson and Sandra Kai Fong have been welcomed alongside their fellow re-elected councillors Tania Tapsell, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Raj Kumar, Peter Bentley, Dave Donaldson and Trevor Maxwell and re-elected mayor Steve Chadwick.
Rotorua Lakes Community Board members Nick Chater, Phill Thomass, Jennifer Rothwell and Sandra Goodwin were also welcomed as well as Rotorua Rural Community Board members Shirley Trumper, Bryce Heard, Ben Hollier and Sarah Thomson.
The pōhiri was held in the council building and council staff, invited guests and friends and family of councillors were present.
Ngāti Whakaue kaumatua Monty Morrison opened the official welcome.
Kingi Biddle has spoken on behalf on the new council representatives while newly appointed Kaitiaki Ahurea Māori Arapata Tahana has responded on behalf of the council.
The new council will be sworn in at 11am when the first official meeting starts.
More to come.
READ MORE: • 'I would have stepped up': Tania Tapsell on deputy mayor role
• Rotorua Lakes Council progress results - 19-year-old voted on to council
• Premium - Elections 2019: Rotorua council candidate subjected to racial slur
• Premium - Rotorua Lakes Council election sees diverse members elected
• Premium - Rotorua Lakes Council's new councillors share their hopes for the term
The final Rotorua Lakes Council elections:
Mayoralty
Steve Chadwick 9221
Reynold Macpherson 6579
Rob Kent 2689
Dennis Curtis 2554
Inormal 31
Blank voting paper 701
Council
Tania Tapsell 10,213
Raj Kumar 9962
Sandra KA Fong 8950
Mercia Yates 8262
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait 7493
Peter Bentley 7414
Fisher Wang 7238
Reynold Macpherson 6620
Dave Donaldson 6317
Trevor Maxwell 6230