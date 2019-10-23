It's officially the first day on the job for the new-look Rotorua Lakes Council.

The four newly-elected council members, Mercia Yates, Fisher Wang, Reynold Macpherson and Sandra Kai Fong have been welcomed alongside their fellow re-elected councillors Tania Tapsell, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Raj Kumar, Peter Bentley, Dave Donaldson and Trevor Maxwell and re-elected mayor Steve Chadwick.

Pohiri for elected councillors and board members at the Rotorua Lakes Council today. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua Lakes Community Board members Nick Chater, Phill Thomass, Jennifer Rothwell and Sandra Goodwin were also welcomed as well as Rotorua Rural Community Board members Shirley Trumper, Bryce Heard, Ben Hollier and Sarah Thomson.

The new-look Rotorua Lakes Council is officially welcomed. Posted by Rotorua Daily Post on Wednesday, 23 October 2019

The pōhiri was held in the council building and council staff, invited guests and friends and family of councillors were present.

Ngāti Whakaue kaumatua Monty Morrison opened the official welcome.

Kingi Biddle has spoken on behalf on the new council representatives while newly appointed Kaitiaki Ahurea Māori Arapata Tahana has responded on behalf of the council.

The new council will be sworn in at 11am when the first official meeting starts.

The new faces of the Rotorua Lakes Council (from left) Fisher Wang, Mercia Yates, Reynold Macpherson and Sandra Kai Fong. Photo / Stephen Parker

The final Rotorua Lakes Council elections:

Mayoralty

Steve Chadwick 9221

Reynold Macpherson 6579

Rob Kent 2689

Dennis Curtis 2554

Inormal 31

Blank voting paper 701

Council

Tania Tapsell 10,213

Raj Kumar 9962

Sandra KA Fong 8950

Mercia Yates 8262

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait 7493

Peter Bentley 7414

Fisher Wang 7238

Reynold Macpherson 6620

Dave Donaldson 6317

Trevor Maxwell 6230