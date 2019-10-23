A sea of people in pink took over Rotorua's Village Green on the Lakefront tonight to raise money and awareness in support of those with breast cancer.

The 10th annual 3.4km Pink Walk is Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust's major fundraising event.

Tourists were snapping photos of the pink mass moving along the lake.

In the crowd were Sharon Buckley and Sandra Thomas, who were dressed as boobs.

Although their shared costume was light-hearted, the reason was serious.

Tourists snapped photos of the people in pink walking along the lakefront. Photo / Cira Olivier

The women work at Cantabria and said they all knew someone affected by the illness.

Thomas was walking for her aunty and Buckley for her sister-in-law and said seeing the turnout was heartwarming.

Proceeds from registration and sponsorship of the walk help the trust to fund education, tailored support, exercise programmes and support groups.

The Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust has helped women and their families in a number of ways, whether it is help at home after surgery, Pink Pilates to improve movement, a programme after breast cancer rehab to reduce or manage symptoms of lymphoedema, or care packages.

Holland Beckett Law took home the prize for the paint the town pink business challenge with their "Pink-achu". Photo / Supplied

Prizes for the best dressed as well as spot prizes will be dished out throughout the event.

Holland Beckett Law's Rotorua office has won the Paint the Town Pink Business Challenge with a "Pink-achu" designed with post-it notes on their window.

Food trucks, coffees, and live entertainment, other than the weird and wonderful costumes, were at the event.