One person is trapped following a two-car crash on Te Ngae Rd.

The crash is between the intersections with Coulter Rd and Pohutukawa Drive in Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said firefighters were working to free one person who was trapped.

Emergency services were called around 4.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said one person was reported to have minor to moderate injuries.

She said one lane was partially blocked and traffic may be impacted.

A photographer at the scene saw one person taken away in an ambulance.

A worker at the Great Spice Indian Takeaway on the corner of Te Ngae and Coulter roads said he saw police cars, fire trucks and ambulances heading past.

He believed the crash was about 500 or 600m further down the road towards Rotorua Airport.