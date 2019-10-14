A firearm buy-back and amnesty collection event is coming to Taupō.

The event will be held on Saturday at the Taupō Vintage Car Club from 9am to 1pm.

The following weekend the same event will be held in Tūrangi in the Te Wharewaka Building over the same hours.

Handing in prohibited firearms and parts at a police-run collection event is just one way of participating in the amnesty and buy-back.

Other options include hand-ins at approved dealers, bulk pick-ups or handing in to a police station.

There are 41 approved licensed dealers that can accept prohibited firearms and parts on behalf of police until mid-November.

People can find more information about firearm collection options and rules on the Police NZ website.