Diversions are in place and people have suffered minor to moderate injuries after a crash near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said the two-car crash happened about 8.10am on Hamurana Rd near the Dalbeth Rd intersection.

She said all people involved were able to remove themselves from the vehicles and had suffered minor to moderate injuries.

It was unclear how many people were involved at this stage, she said.

Advertisement

Diversions were in place, she said.