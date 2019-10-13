Preliminary results have been released for the Whakatāne District local body elections.

A total of 2226 votes were received on the final day of voting in the district.

Judy Turner remains in top spot for the mayoralty with 3868 votes.

The five Whakatāne/Ōhope Ward seats went to (in order of votes won) John Pullar, Victor Luca, Lesley Immink, Julie Jukes, and Nandor Tanczos.

Alison Silcock won the Galatea/Murupara Ward, Gavin Dennis, Wilson James, and Gerard Van Beek won the three available seats for the Rangitāiki Ward, and Andrew Iles the Tāneatua/Waimana Ward.

The special votes will be processed this week and the declaration of the election is expected on Thursday October 17.

FULL RESULTS INCLUDING COMMUNITY BOARDS:

