A person was trapped after their ute rolled on State Highway 2 near Whakatāne.

A police spokeswoman said the single-vehicle crash happened on the White Pine Bush Rd section of State Highway 2 about 1am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one person was trapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was transported to Whakatāne Hospital with moderate injuries.