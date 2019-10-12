A robbery and police pursuit has resulted in a serious crash in residential Rotorua this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene on Kawaha Point Rd where power lines are lying across the road.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police attempted to stop a car on Taharangi St, Koutu, at 9.19am.

"The car had reportedly been stolen in a robbery earlier in the morning," she said.

"A pursuit was initiated and at 9:20am the car crashed into a power pole and rolled on Kawaha Point Rd."

The driver of the car fled on foot.

A passenger was initially trapped in the vehicle and sustained moderate injuries.

People are advised to avoid the area as power lines remain lying on the road.