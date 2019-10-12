Rotorua's two community boards have a 50-50 mix of new and re-elected members.

Current chairwoman Shirley Trumper and Bryce Heard have been re-elected to the Rotorua Rural Community Board. Ben Hollier and Sarah Thomson are the newest members of the board according to progress results.

Nick Chater and current chairman Phill Thomass were re-elected to the Rotorua Lakes Community Board and are joined by newcomers Jennifer Rothwell and Sandra Goodwin.

Shirley Trumper has been re-elected to the Rural Community Board. Photo / Supplied

Trumper has been the chairwoman of the Rural Community Board since it was established in 2016.

Advertisement

She previously said leading the board had given her the chance to "encourage greater community engagement and ensure the wider rural perspective is part of the council decision-making process".

Ben Hollier is one of the new members of the Rural Community Board. Photo / Supplied

Trumper received 1253 votes and also unsuccessfully stood for the Rotorua Lake Council.

Heard, who is also the Chamber of Commerce chief executive, received 1021 votes.

Phill Thomass has been re-elected to the Lakes Community Board. Photo / Supplied

Newcomers Ben Hollier and Sarah Thomson got 998 and 967 votes respectively.

Bob Martin and Chris Sutton did not re-stand.

Phill Thomass has been the Rotorua Lakes Community Board chairman for the last term and got 576 votes to be reelected.

Nick Chater has been re-elected to the Lakes Community Board. Photo / Supplied

He previously said "I'm passionate about all our lakes. Leading the board has allowed me to put that passion to use for our communities".

Incumbent Nick Chater received 820 votes and has said he would continue working on projects like the Hamurana lakefront, facility upgrades and overnight camping strategies.

Advertisement

Bryce Heard has been re-elected to the Rural Community Board. Photo / File

Newcomers Jennifer Rothwell and Sandra Goodwin got 548 and 534 votes respectively.

This result is based on the counting of approximately 95 per cent of the returned votes.

The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre.

The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.