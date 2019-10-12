Author and international leadership speaker Ngahihi-o-te-ra Bidois has been elected as the only new member on the Lakes District Health Board.

Dr Johan Morreau has been re-elected alongside Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Christine Rankin, Janine Horton, Rob Vigor-Brown and Lyall Thurston.

Bidois replaces Dr Des Epp, who did not stand. Seventeen candidates stood for seats on the board.

Lakes District Health Board serves a population of just over 100,000 and covers 9570 square kilometres.

It stretches from Rotorua across to Kāingaroa and Mangakino, and past Taupō down to Tūrangi.

The board's boundaries take in the two main iwi groups of Te Arawa and Ngāti Tūwharetoa.