The Whakatāne community is set to benefit from a funding announcement that will see a boost to responsible camping services and a new community barbeque.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment last week approved a $156,000 fund for the upcoming summer season.

The purpose was to help the Whakatāne District Council meet demand at freedom camping sites during the peak season from Labour Weekend to Anzac Day.

Whakatāne District Council General Manager Community Services Mike Naude said the funding announcement will enable sustainable tourism growth whilst maintaining the sites.

"The fund will cover the cost of employing a campground ambassador, security, ground maintenance, the servicing of toilets, and rubbish and recycling facilities," Naude said.

"Freedom camping provides a significant boost for our local economy, bringing visitors to the area for extended periods of time. It's important we cater for our visitors whilst balancing the environmental impact."

There will also be a new electric barbeque funded by the Eastern Bay Energy Trust, valued at more than $20,000.

It will be installed next to the River Edge Park Miniature Railway in Whakatāne.

It is expected to be ready for use before Christmas.