A man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Atiamuri on Sunday has been identified as Nigel John Avery from Auckland.

The 49-year-old was killed after a crash involving two recreational off-road

motorcycles on private land just after 1pm.

A second person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and are seeking information from anyone driving on SH1 near Atiamuri between 12.30pm and 1pm on Sunday.

Anyone with dashcam footage that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Constable Damian Collard of Taupo Police on 105.