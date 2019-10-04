Rotorua emergency services have been busy in Ngongotahā this morning after two crashes happened just over an hour apart from each other.

The first crash happened at the intersection of Kokiri St and Ngongotahā Rd about 10.10am.

A vehicle appeared to be on its side.

A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries but the road was closed while the crash was being attended to. St John and the Fire Service attended.

While traffic from the initial crash was being diverted another crash happened at the intersection of Western Rd and School Rd, she said.

There was no information availble about possible injuries from the second crash.

The traffic diversion was lifted at 11.53am.