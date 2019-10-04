Mamaku residents are to get a bus service for the first time since the 1980s.

The service will run each Tuesday starting October 15 and Regional Council general manager of Strategy and Science Namouta Poutasi said it had been developed through consultation with the local community.

"There's been a lot of growth in and around Mamaku Village over the last few years and it's good to be able to act on the community request for a bus service," Poutasi said.

"Mamaku has undergone a resurgence and the service will provide for a rural community that was isolated by its distance from town."

The service will leave from the Mamaku Village at 9.30am to the Rotorua CBD via Ngongotahā returning to the village at 2pm from Rotorua city centre.

The trip will be free for SuperGold Card holders.

For more on the route and timetable go to Baybus.co.nz

