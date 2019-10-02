A kiwi hospital for the hatchery at Rainbow Springs has been officially launched this month.

The rehabilitation facility was designed to be a dedicated space for sick or injured kiwi to recuperate or for any Operation Nest Egg chicks that have hatched in the wild.

Rainbow Springs Kiwi Hatchery Manager Emma Bean said the hospital had already discharged its first patient that was a kiwi found on the side of the road in Whakatāne.

She said he was found near a spring and they named him Kōmanawa, meaning spring of water.

He first went to a veterinarian in Whakatāne for treatment before being taken to the National Kiwi Hatchery for rehabilitation.

"Kōmanawa had some light grazes and small bruises, and he was very lucky he didn't have any broken bones," Bean said.

"After two weeks of rest, Kōmanawa was released near to where he was found, a little heavier and a lot healthier."

The National Kiwi Hatchery in Rotorua's Rainbow Springs was owned by Ngāi Tahu Tourism.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai said it was an honour for Ngāi Tahu to contribute to kiwi conservation efforts.

The hatchery team worked closely with Rotorua's VetPlus for any kiwi needing medical treatment or transporting any complicated cases to Massey University's Wildbase Hospital.

"Before we had this facility, we were using a repurposed concrete water tank to isolate sick or injured kiwi from our other healthy chicks on site," Bean said.

Visitors to Rainbow Springs were not able to view the hospital facility but were able to donate to help sick or injured kiwi via the hatchery.

An event to celebrate the kiwi hospital and the start of Save Kiwi Month was held yesterday.