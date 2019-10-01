Another confirmed case of measles has been identified in Taupō.

Toi Te Ora Public Health today confirmed the new case and urged people to be vigilant for the signs and symptoms of measles.

The team at Toi Te Ora was working to identify people who may have been in contact with the person while infectious and highlighted a number of possible locations, said medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack.

People who were at the following places in Taupō and were younger than 50 years old and unvaccinated were at risk:

• AC Baths Taupō - September 23 - 10am – 12.30pm and 4pm – 6.30pm

• AC Baths Taupō - September 25 - 9am – 10.30am

• Taupō Children's Corner (Duncan Street) - September 24 - 8.30am – 10.15am

• Taupō Children's Corner (Duncan Street) - September 26 - 8am – 9.30am

• Taupō Children's Corner (Duncan Street) - September 27 - 2pm – 4pm

• Taupō Hospital Outpatients Waiting Room - September 24 - 12.30pm – 2.30pm

• Taupō Academy of Dance - September 25 - 1.30pm – 4.30pm

• Mount View Primary School - September 26 -3pm – 5pm

• Mount View Primary School - September 27 - 8am – 10am

Shoemack said anyone who is not immune, and was at any of the listed venues at the indicated times, must stay in home isolation for at least eight days.

Home isolation meant staying at home, avoiding gatherings and staying away from any public places.

"Measles can have serious complications and is one of the most infectious viruses so it is important we stop the spread. If you are not immune you can catch it just from being in the same room as someone who has measles.

"It can take from seven to 14 days after being in contact with a case of measles before you start to develop symptoms."

A person with measles is infectious to others for up to five days before their rash appears. The early symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes.

If a person thinks they have symptoms of measles, they must phone their doctor and follow their advice. It is important to phone ahead.



The vaccine:

The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is given as part of the free routine childhood immunisations. The MMR vaccine is very effective in preventing measles.

About 95 per cent of people will be protected from measles after one dose of MMR vaccine, and about 99 per cent of people who have had two MMR doses will be protected from measles.

People born before January 1, 1969 are also considered to be immune to measles.