The weekend is set to be a quacker in Taupō as the New Zealand Duck and Goose Calling Championships take place.

The event will be held at the Great Lake Centre Taupo on Saturday as part of the annual Sika Show.

The best New Zealand duck callers will quack it out for the chance to compete on the international stage. The national winners will then head to the world champs in the United States.

The annual Sika Show & Competition was the largest outdoor trade show of its kind in New Zealand.

Each year duck callers come from all over New Zealand to compete in four categories, consisting of the open live and open team duck and the open live and open team goose.

"A time limit of 60 seconds for all individual routines and 90 seconds for team competitions will be strictly enforced so it's a very testing high-pressure affair," organiser Adam Rayner said.

"Previous winners have done exceptionally well at the world champs proving Kiwis can compete with the best in the world."

Duck calling competitors were asked to enter on the day from 9am.