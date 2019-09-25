The generous hearts of the community went a long way this August with thousands of dollars raised in this year's Daffodil Day campaign.

Nearly $7000 was generated from 182 counter boxes placed in a range of different businesses across Rotorua.

Daffodil Day was the Cancer Society's largest annual fundraising and awareness campaign and runs for the month of August.

A nationwide street collection was also held on the last Friday of August.

All money raised from Daffodil Day would remain in the region to help provide free support services to people who need them, fund crucial cancer research and provide the public with information on ways to reduce the risk of cancer.