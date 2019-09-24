Emergency services are at Bridgestone Tyre Centre in Rotorua.
A Rotorua Daily Post reporter said one fire truck and one ambulance were at the scene, however the ambulance had now left, and a firefighter appeared to be looking around the workshop with a torch
Workers seem to still be inside the workshop, she said.
A faint smoky smell is in the air and Fire and Emergency NZ staff seem to be investigating one corner of the workshop.
Advertisement
A fire investigator and electrician were also on scene.
More to come.