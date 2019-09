A diesel spill near Rotorua is causing headaches for motorists this morning.

A police spokeswoman said there were reports vehicles had been sliding around on the spill on State Highway 33 near Okere Falls about 6.10am this morning.

She said only ten minutes later, a car struck a power pole at the same location, leaving the occupant with minor injuries.

The spill was likely a factor, she said.

The council had sent a contractor to sort out the spill, she said.