One person is seriously injured after a truck hit a person at the intersection of James St and Malfroy Rd in Rotorua.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said it received a call at 3.06pm.

She said two ambulances were on scene.

A police media spokesman said police were called to assist ambulance at 3.10pm.

He said one person received serious injuries and there are no roadblocks at this stage.

He said the serious crash unit had been advised.

A reporter at the scene said there were people controlling traffic flow at the intersection of James and Malfroy Rds and there were four police cars at the scene.