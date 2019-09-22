

Rotorua's population has increased 10.1 per cent since the last Census.

Some 2018 Census data was released today, looking at the populations of regional council and territorial authority areas in New Zealand.

This data revealed that in 2018, Rotorua had a usually resident population of 71,877 people - an increase of 10.1 per cent from the 65,280 people who lived in the city in 2013.

The city's fastest-growing suburbs were Ngapuna and Mangakakahi Central.

Ngapuna's population grew from 285 in 2013 to 357 last year, while Mangakakahi Central grew from 84 to 105.

The data also showed that Rotorua's housing stock increased.

The city had 28,464 private dwellings in 2018, up 3.7 per cent from 2013.

Census 2018 also revealed the Bay of Plenty was the second-fastest-growing region in New Zealand.

The region grew 15.2 per cent to 308,499, pipped only by Northland, up 18.1 per cent over five years.

Participation in the Census, taken in March 2018, was lower than expected and data releases were significantly delayed while Stats NZ tried to fill the gaps with other government data.

In August, following the release of an independent review that criticised aspects of the process, Government Statistician and Stats NZ chief executive Liz MacPherson resigned.

Rotorua's 2018 Census key points

2018 total population

(usually resident): 71,877

Increase from 2013: 6597 people, 10.1 per cent

Total private dwellings in 2018: 28,464

Increase from 2013: 1017 dwellings, 3.7 per cent

Total occupied private dwellings in 2018: 25,236

Increase from 2013: 852, 3.5 per cent

Total unoccupied private dwellings in 2018: 3228

Increase from 2013: 165, 5.4 per cent

Electorate populations

Bay of Plenty

2018: 71,057

2013: 57,242

Coromandel

2018: 66,834

2013: 58,879

East Coast

2018: 66,175

2013: 61,834

Rotorua

2018: 63,585

2013: 58,397

Taupō

2018: 70,116

2013: 62,552

Tauranga

2018: 66,787

2013: 58,202

Waiariki

2018: 67,111

2013: 57,676