Firearms buy-back events are happening in Murupara and Tauranga over the next two weekends.

Police are encouraging all prohibited firearm owners to get down to a collection event before it is too late.

The firearms amnesty and buy-back ends on December 20.

There will be no compensation after that date for those handing in their illegal firearm or part for buy-back, and possessing the prohibited firearm will become an offence.

The Murupara buy-back event is at the Murupara Sports Pavilion Hall at 48 Pine Drive on Friday September 20 and Saturday September 21 from 9am to 12pm.

The Tauranga event is at the Tauranga Stadium Lounge in Bay Park from Friday September 27 to Sunday September 29 from 9am to 1pm.

Collection events will run up until December 20 with a new schedule of events for October and November going up on the NZ Police website.