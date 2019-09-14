A fire has destroyed a small garden shed at a Rotorua property today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand communication spokesman said two Rotorua fire crews responded to a 111 call received about 12.39 pm.

A little garden at the rear of the Clinkard Avenue property in Glenholme, Rotorua was "well alight" when firefighters arrived, the spokesman said.

The exact cause of the fire was not known but there was no damage to nearby buildings and not one was injured or needed any medical treatment, he said.