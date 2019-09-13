The public has spoken and chosen its favourite Rotorua petrol station.

And for owner Harpreet Singh it's no surprise as he says the team works hard.

Singh has owned Challenge Malfroy Rd for almost five years and said he was thrilled to find out they had won.

"It's quite exciting and we must be doing a good job. We work really hard on the forecourt looking after customers. We put the service back on the forecourt."

Singh thought it was the forecourt service which set the business apart.

Challenge Malfroy Rd owner Harpreet Singh. Photo / File

"That made a huge difference to us and the customers," he said. "We are also a local, community-oriented station ... we put back into the community and do charity work."

Petrol stations were the fifth category in The Hit's Top Shops and Must-dos competition.

The public was asked to vote for one of the five finalists which also included Caltex Te Ngae, BP Lynmore, Mobil Te Ngae and Mobil Clayton Rd.

The Hit's Top Shops and Must-dos started as a workplace debate on the best fish and chips in Rotorua and has now had multiple categories.

The Hits presenter Paul Hickey said they chose to do petrol stations because it was a service most people used regularly.

he Hits present Paul Hickey, (left) and Challenge Malfroy Rd manager Davinder Singh. Photo / Stephen Parker

"So we have the ability to compare them with each other and be able to choose a favourite.

"We knew that we had some great servos here in Rotorua, and this feedback has certainly confirmed that."