There will be plenty on offer to entertain families and people of all ages at a spring fair this weekend.

The Hamurana Playcentre's 13th annual Spring Fair and Grand Auction is being held on Sunday.

For the second time, the Spring Fair will be held at the Ngongotaha Domain.

Hamurana Playcentre co-president Erica Withington says the fair will include food stalls, art and crafts stalls, bouncy castle, face painting, pony rides, Sparky the little red fire engine, sausage sizzle, cake stall and games.

Advertisement

This year will also include balloon twisting and the appearance from the Geyserland Guild Of Woodworkers.

Withington says there will be a live auction at 1pm, but there will also be a silent auction option in the lead up so those who cannot make it to the live auction can still get a bid in.

"It's a great day, all our kids look forward to it ... it's a lovely community event."

"There's lots of great stuff to do and to buy, and it's awesome to support such a cool community place like the playcentre."

She says all proceeds go back to the playcentre, which helps the centre with its day-to-day running costs and any extra resources it needs.

The details

What: Hamurana Playcentre Spring Fair and Grand Auction.

When: Sunday, September 15, 10am-2pm.

Where: Ngongotaha Domain (with access from Beaumont Rd and Domain Ave) Admission free.

If raining the event will be cancelled and the auction run online. Check Hamurana Playcentre Facebook page for updates.