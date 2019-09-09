Police are this morning on the hunt for a vehicle after the occupants pulled out a gun and pointed it at another car yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened on State Highway 5 near Ngongotahā just after 2pm.

A police spokeswoman said officers were made aware of a car hitting another car and a firearm being reportedly spotted.

She said there were no reports of gunshots, but a statement had been taken from the victims.

Police had not found the car involved, but inquiries were ongoing, she said.