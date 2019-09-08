A Rotorua Lakes Council candidate is disgusted after being subjected to a racial slur while putting up hoardings.

Eighteen-year-old Fisher Wang is one of 34 candidates vying for a spot on Rotorua Lakes Council.

Wang, who is in his first year out of school, entered the contest because he wanted the age of local councillors to "better represent our community".

In a Facebook post Wang revealed he was putting up two billboards on Pukehangi Rd over the weekend when someone in a car driving past yelled: "We're not voting for f***ing Chinamen".

Wang called the behaviour "disgusting" and "racist".

"[It] has no place in our society and I hope you realise that and grow up.

"Racism tears us apart, Diversity bonds us together."

Wang later posted a video about the incident and said it was disappointing to hear what was said.

He said his family immigrated from Taiwan more than two decades ago and Wang was born in Rotorua.

"It's xenophobic, it's racist, it's sad that there are people like that in our community that have those views and I really hope they grow up, open up their mind and become better people because with that attitude, it's just not right."

The video was captioned: "Diversity is not something to be afraid of, it's something that can bond a community and really bring all types of people together.

"Racism, xenophobia, that's something that tears communities and places apart, it's not right and it should not have a place in our society. We are better than this."

Commenters on Wang's posts were supportive of the teen.

"Keep your head up high Fisher and use it as a way to show exactly what you mean and stand for," one person wrote.

"Regardless of where you come from, it's not what's important, but more importantly what you stand for and have to offer us all," another wrote.

Others said Wang was an inspiration and described him as determined and selfless.

Rotorua Multicultural Council president Margriet Theron said she was shocked by what had happened.

"It's awful. I'm all in favour of diversity on our council. We have a large number of immigrants who live here in Rotorua.

"The multicultural council works hard to make migrants feel welcome and supported. Although he's not an immigrant he was mistaken as one."

Theron believed the behaviour did not represent the community.

"If you just look back to last Wednesday when there was the bus crash, at the way the Chinese community literally dropped everything they were doing when I started phoning around to find some interpreters," Theron said.

"The way the community reacted after that, all the comments from the rest of the community ... That to me is a reflection of our community, not what you have described to me."