One person has been seriously injured after a car rolled near Kapenga, Rotorua this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the single-vehicle accident at 5.40am.

The crash occurred on State Highway 30 between Bryce Rd and State Highway 5.

A St John spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries was taken to Rotorua Hospital and two ambulances went to the scene.

The car rolled off the road and there was no indication traffic was blocked.