Seven patients remain in a stable condition in Rotorua Hospital following the fatal bus crash near Rotorua.

The bus was driving 27 Chinese tourists towards Rotorua when it rolled, killing five people, including a child, on Wednesday.

One woman who was admitted to Rotorua Hospital after the crash was discharged yesterday.

One of the Chinese tourists admitted to Waikato Hospital following the crash has been transferred to Rotorua Hospital.

Lakes DHB said it would continue to liaise with other agencies to ensure the ongoing support and welfare of the people involved in the accident.

Chinese members of the local community have helped with translating and local Chinese owned businesses have been delivering food to patients.

A statement on the Chinese Embassy website on Wednesday said they initiated an emergency plan right after the accident.

A working group from the embassy, led by Ambassador Wu Xi, arrived in Rotorua to offer condolences, assist the injured and meet with local police who may require assistance with the thorough investigation of the accident, it read.

The Embassy informed the relevant departments of the New Zealand Government about the accident.

All-out efforts were called for to save the seriously-injured, investigate the cause of the crash, and provide full support.

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulate will continue our efforts to provide consular protection and handle the aftermath work."