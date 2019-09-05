New Zealand reggae royalty Katchafire will headline a new year concert at the Rotorua Lakefront.

The concert is part of a seven-date tour announced today by the show's promoter Pato Entertainment, and includes summer hot spots Mount Maunganui, Coroglen and Nelson.

The Black Seeds. Photo / File

The Rotorua concert on January 3 will also feature The Black Seeds, 1814 and Tomorrow People.

Tickets are on sale on Tuesday September 10 at 7pm here.

Advertisement

Tour dates:

Thurs Dec 27 - Mount Maunganui - Mount Park - w The Black Seeds, Tomorrow People

Sat Dec 28 - Palmerston North - Ballroom (B&M Centre - arena 4) w Blackseeds

Sun Dec 29 Nelson - Trafalgar Centre w LAB

Mon Dec 30 - Napier - Pettigrew w The Blackseeds, 1814

Thurs Jan 2 - Coroglen - Coroglen Tavern w 1814, Tomorrow People

Fri Jan 3 - Rotorua (The Lake Front) w Blackseeds, 1814, Tomorrow People

Sat Jan 4 - New Plymouth - Butlers Reef w The Black Seeds

More to come.