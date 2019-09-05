More people are reading the Rotorua Daily Post, new figures show.

The latest Nielsen readership statistics released today show 4000 more people are reading the Rotorua Daily Post compared with a year ago.

The survey shows the paper's readership has reached 17,000 (Nielsen CMI Q3 18 to Q2 19. AP15+).

NZME Bay of Plenty regional editor Scott Inglis said the rise reflected the quality, local journalism the newsroom delivered every day.

''Our journalists are tackling the big issues and delivering important journalism to our readers - both in print and online,'' he said.

''If you want to know what's going on in the Rotorua district and what matters, then the Daily Post is where to find it.''

The survey also revealed The New Zealand Herald's readership is up again – and overall print and digital audience is now at record levels.

The number of people reading the daily Herald newspaper is now at 472,000, up 19,000 on a year ago, according to Nielsen.

The weekly brand audience – including the newspaper and nzherald.co.nz – is at 1.72 million, a new high.

NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness said: "Kiwis are hunting out and pouring over our journalism and lifestyle content in growing numbers,.

"This is a real tribute to the great journalism being delivered by all of our news teams. The successful launch of the NZ Herald Premium subscription service has lifted the profile of the great journalism on display across all NZME publications."