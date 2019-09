Multiple cars have crashed into a fallen tree in the middle of a road near Taupō this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the tree was down on Paerata Rd and emergency services got the call-out just after 6am.

One person was injured, but made their own way to hospital, she said.

She said conditions were poor on the road as downpours swept the city.

The council was notified to remove the tree.