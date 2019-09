A child has been treated and discharged from hospital after being hit by a car in Rotorua.

A Lakes DHB spokeswoman said a 10-year old child was brought to the emergency department at Rotorua Hosdpital yesterday afternoon.

The child was treated and discharged, she said.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Fairy Springs Rd and Old Quarry Rd at 2.56pm yesterday.