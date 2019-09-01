A hoard of stolen letterboxes has been found dumped in a Whakarewarewa reserve with gang regalia among the mess.
At least half a dozen mailboxes were found abandoned in the corner of a reserve off Froude St on Sunday morning.
In a photo supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post, a handful of red bandanas can be seen among the letterboxes.
Rotorua Police acting area commander Inspector Brendon Keenan said if a member of the public notices their letterbox missing or stolen, they should report it to the police.
Advertisement
"This could be a targeted group of letterboxes," he said.
Residents are asked to report any usual behaviour in their street, especially by truant youths.