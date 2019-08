A suspected stolen vehicle allegedly fled from police in Rotorua last night.

The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle allegedly failed to stop for police on Kea St about 8.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said the driver fled and police followed for some time, with the vehicle spiked and coming to a stop on Pukehangi Rd.

Four people ran from the vehicle and two were taken into custody.

Inquiries to find the other two people were ongoing, she said.